October 14, 2021
PLA exercise aimed against separatists
The recent exercise by the People’s Liberation Army targeted separatist activities seeking “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces. It was necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks after the Democratic Progressive Party hyped up the so-called military threat from the mainland over the PLA exercise across the Taiwan Strait.
The DPP authority distorted the truth, said Ma, warning that it will only push Taiwan into a more precarious situation if it obstinately continues its wrongful actions.
Responding to remarks made by the DPP leader who claimed that the two sides “should not be subordinate to each other,” Ma said that was touting the false “two states” theory.
“The two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, and the relations across the Strait are not state-to-state relations,” Ma said.
