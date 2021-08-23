Pakistan blast aimed at Chinese

Home » Nation

A SUICIDE bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying Chinese workers in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing two Pakistani children playing by the roadside, the interior ministry and police said.

A Chinese and two other Pakistanis were wounded in the Friday attack in Baluchistan province. Hours later, the separatist Baluch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the bombing in the port town of Gwadar.

The police said the Chinese workers were traveling in three vehicles and were being escorted by security forces. The attacker detonated his device when officers tried to intercept him.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan confirmed that a Chinese national was injured in the suicide blast. “The Chinese embassy strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan,” it said in a statement.

The attack took place at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in Baluchistan, the embassy said. Several wounded people were treated at a local hospital, it said.

China has in recent years played a key role in developing the deep-water port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. But, there have been some attacks on Pakistanis and Chinese working for the economic corridor projects.

Last month, a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwestern Pakistan after a suicide bomber targeted the vehicle. Nine Chinese and four Pakistanis were killed in that attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.