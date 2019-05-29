Panda mother and cub in a play fight

Home » Nation

A RARE moment of intimacy between a wild giant panda mother and her cub has been captured by infrared cameras in a nature reserve in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

Two clips, with a total length of 40 seconds, show the mother and the cub having a play fight in the Baishuijiang National Nature Reserve.

“This is the first time such clear footage of a wild giant panda family has been recorded in the reserve,” said He Liwen at the reserve’s giant panda management office.

According to He, the cub spotted in the video is about 1 year old.

“Wild baby pandas are usually raised by the mother until 2 years old when they separate and go on to live a solitary life,” He said.

In 2018, 700 infrared cameras were installed across the reserve, capturing 1,477 video clips and 788 pictures of wild giant pandas. The reserve is home to the largest number of wild pandas in China.