Panda recovers after surgery

Home » Nation

A panda in southwest China’s Sichuan Province suffering an intestinal obstruction is recovering well after an operation, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding said.

Maotao, a male panda born in 2016, showed symptoms of fatigue, loss of appetite, soft stool and vomiting in early February, said a veterinarian at the base.

After a thorough examination, veterinarians at the base diagnosed a duodenal obstruction near the pyloric segment of the intestine.

There have been no reports of duodenal obstructions or similar symptoms in the history of panda breeding both in China and abroad, let alone clinical experience, said a vet at the base.

Base vets and surgical specialists from a local hospital took out the obstructing bamboo piece during a one-hour operation on February 10. Maotao went into shock but recovered.

(Xinhua)