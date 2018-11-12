Panda to be released

The story appears on
China plans to release one giant panda into the wild from a national nature reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan Province at the end of the year. This will be the first time for the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas to release a captive-bred giant panda into the wild in the provincial capital of Chengdu. The panda, 2 years and 4 months old, will be released into the Longxi-Hongkou National Nature Reserve. The panda, named “Qinxin,” has received systematic wild training and gained relatively strong survival skills for the wild, said Zhang Zhizhong, director of the center.
