A pair of panda twins were born to captive and wild parents in Sichuan Province, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda said. Qiao Qiao, 10, gave birth at the Hetaoping panda base in Wolong on Monday. One of the cubs is male and weighs 206.6 grams, the gender and weight of the other are still unknown as it is under the close protection of the mother. Rescued from the wild, Qiao Qiao grew up in captivity. She was released into the wild in March and mated with a wild panda in April.