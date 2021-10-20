The story appears on
Page A8
October 20, 2021
Pandas to feature on gold coins
China’s central bank will issue a commemorative set of gold and silver coins featuring giant pandas today. The 2022 edition of all 14 kinds of coins will be legal tender, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China.
The obverse side of each coin features the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, the highlight structure of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, along with the country name and year of issue.
All coins feature on the reverse side engravings of giant pandas skiing or playing.
One of the refined gold coins, with a diameter of 90 millimeters, contains 1,000 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and bears a denomination of 10,000 yuan (US$1,550).
Other gold coins are of denominations between 10 yuan and 2,000 yuan.
The silver coins bear denominations of 10 yuan, 50 yuan and 300 yuan.
