Parental leave for all

Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has adopted a regulation encouraging employers to offer a 10-day parental leave each year for both parents before their children turn four. The regulation, which will come into effect on November 1 this year, is aimed to encourage both parents to take part in child-rearing and ensure the healthy growth of children, according to Zhou Wenying, head of the women’s rights department of the Ningxia regional women’s federation. Previously, the father was entitled to a 25-day paternity leave when his wife is on maternity leave. Zhou said: “The new regulation, the first of its kind nationwide, will give both parents another 10 days annual leave.”