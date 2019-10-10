The story appears on
Page A5
October 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Parental leave for all
Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has adopted a regulation encouraging employers to offer a 10-day parental leave each year for both parents before their children turn four. The regulation, which will come into effect on November 1 this year, is aimed to encourage both parents to take part in child-rearing and ensure the healthy growth of children, according to Zhou Wenying, head of the women’s rights department of the Ningxia regional women’s federation. Previously, the father was entitled to a 25-day paternity leave when his wife is on maternity leave. Zhou said: “The new regulation, the first of its kind nationwide, will give both parents another 10 days annual leave.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.