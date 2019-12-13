Parents back punishment by teachers

Home » Nation

About 90 percent of the parents of primary and middle school students in China believe that teachers should punish students who have made mistakes, according to a survey released yesterday by China Youth Daily.

Over 70 percent of the 2,005 respondents, 78.1 percent of whom are parents of primary and middle school students, said that if teachers do not dare punish their students, it will not be good for the students because their misconduct will not be corrected in time.

In China, primary school ends about 11 years old and middle school ends about 15.

About 72.9 percent of parents said it is common that teachers do not dare punish students because parents tend to be protective and there are also trust issues.

The difficulty in defining appropriate punishments to prevent physical punishments is another factor that makes the matter complicated, said Yang Xiong, director of the youth research institute under the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

Respondents believe that the most acceptable punishments by teachers are naming and shaming, self-examination and forced standing, and the most unacceptable punishments by teachers are insults and beating or hitting.

About 30 percent of the respondents live in first-tier cities and around 40 percent live in second-tier cities.

Those in county-level cities, towns or rural areas account for about 30 percent.

The Ministry of Education issued a new regulation in November giving primary and middle school teachers more room to punish students to achieve better results.

The regulation, which is still in the phase of soliciting public opinions, lists punishments available to teachers in three categories based on the level of severity of the offense, including naming and shaming, forced standing that lasts no longer than one class session — typically, about 40 minutes — and being suspended from school for no longer than one week.