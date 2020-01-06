Party expels Shaanxi official

Home » Nation

Chen Guoqiang, former vice governor of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the top anti-graft body announced on Saturday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that Chen lost his ideals and convictions, was disloyal and dishonest to the Party, played up to people of power to seek personal promotion and resisted authorities’ investigation.

Chen violated the eight-point code on Party and government conduct by accepting banquets invitation and free travels, said the statement, adding that he also sought profit for others in business operation and personnel promotion and illegally accepted huge amounts of property in return.

Chen violated the Party’s political and organizational discipline and discipline on upholding integrity, and is suspected of taking bribes, said the statement, noting that he showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

His qualification for delegate to the 13th CPC Shaanxi Provincial Congress was terminated.