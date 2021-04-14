The story appears on
Page A8
April 14, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Party expels ex-inspector of discipline
Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China for grave violations of Party discipline and duty-related laws.
Dong was a former deputy head with the central disciplinary inspection team. He had lost his ideals and convictions and was dishonest and disloyal to the Party, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement on Monday.
An investigation found that Dong had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct. He entered private clubs in disregard of rules and attended banquets that may have compromised the fulfillment of his duties.
Dong also took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations and project contracting. He accepted large amounts of money and gifts in return.
Dong is also suspected of committing the crime of accepting bribes, according to the statement.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.