Party expels ex-inspector of discipline

Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China for grave violations of Party discipline and duty-related laws.

Dong was a former deputy head with the central disciplinary inspection team. He had lost his ideals and convictions and was dishonest and disloyal to the Party, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement on Monday.

An investigation found that Dong had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct. He entered private clubs in disregard of rules and attended banquets that may have compromised the fulfillment of his duties.

Dong also took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations and project contracting. He accepted large amounts of money and gifts in return.

Dong is also suspected of committing the crime of accepting bribes, according to the statement.