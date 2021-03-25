Party unveils logo for centenary

Home » Nation

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee yesterday released the logo for the CPC’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

The logo is expected to appear in celebration decorations and various articles for publicity and education activities among the public.

A statement released by the publicity authority has specified the scope of the logo’s application, including its usage in making invitations, documents and notices for celebration and publicity events, as well as in media reports.

The logo should only be used in activities related to the centenary celebrations.

The official website and WeChat account for the Party’s history learning and education campaign have also been launched.

The website and WeChat account will reflect the progress, experience, effects and public feedback of the campaign and guide Party members to improve their capabilities by learning the Party history.

The website, http://dangshi.people.cn, has more than 20 menus including interactive exchanges and Party history materials, while the official WeChat account provide a mobile platform for Party members to study anytime, anywhere.

The CPC Central Committee announced the move in February as the celebrations will be held later this year.