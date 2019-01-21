Passionate pandas

Home » Nation

A MOMENT of rare intimacy between wild giant pandas has been captured by an infrared camera in a nature reserve in northwest Gansu Province.

The video clip was recorded in April 2018 during the pandas’ mating season, but was only discovered by staff at the Baishuijiang National Nature Reserve when they were organizing the camera data from last year. It showed two pandas gazing into each other’s eyes and touching each other’s cheeks intimately. “Pandas are known as ‘lone rangers’ in the forest. It’s hard to see two pandas together not fighting,” said He Liwen, director of the giant panda management office under the reserve’s administration.