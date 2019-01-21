The story appears on
Page A6
January 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Passionate pandas
A MOMENT of rare intimacy between wild giant pandas has been captured by an infrared camera in a nature reserve in northwest Gansu Province.
The video clip was recorded in April 2018 during the pandas’ mating season, but was only discovered by staff at the Baishuijiang National Nature Reserve when they were organizing the camera data from last year. It showed two pandas gazing into each other’s eyes and touching each other’s cheeks intimately. “Pandas are known as ‘lone rangers’ in the forest. It’s hard to see two pandas together not fighting,” said He Liwen, director of the giant panda management office under the reserve’s administration.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.