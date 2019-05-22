The story appears on
Page A6
May 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Pearl River can expect floods and drought
Authorities in the Pearl River valley are bracing for a tough year fighting flood, drought and typhoons.
Precipitation along drainage areas of the Pearl River, the second-largest river in China in terms of run-off volume, is higher than the previous yearly average, said Shu Qingpeng, director of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.
The El Nino effect is likely to continue, he said.
The Xijiang River and Beijiang River, two major river systems in the Pearl River valley, are likely to see floods, while strong typhoons are expected to make landfall during the summer season, he said.
Parts of the areas are likely to see a concurrence of drought and floods.
Chen Wu, commander-in-chief of the flood control authorities along the Pearl River, ordered local authorities to carry out their duties, step up supervision and monitoring as well as enhance coordination between different areas along the river.
He also required local authorities to prepare for the drought period.
This included ensuring the security of water supply in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.