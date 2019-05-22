Pearl River can expect floods and drought

Home » Nation

Authorities in the Pearl River valley are bracing for a tough year fighting flood, drought and typhoons.

Precipitation along drainage areas of the Pearl River, the second-largest river in China in terms of run-off volume, is higher than the previous yearly average, said Shu Qingpeng, director of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

The El Nino effect is likely to continue, he said.

The Xijiang River and Beijiang River, two major river systems in the Pearl River valley, are likely to see floods, while strong typhoons are expected to make landfall during the summer season, he said.

Parts of the areas are likely to see a concurrence of drought and floods.

Chen Wu, commander-in-chief of the flood control authorities along the Pearl River, ordered local authorities to carry out their duties, step up supervision and monitoring as well as enhance coordination between different areas along the river.

He also required local authorities to prepare for the drought period.

This included ensuring the security of water supply in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.