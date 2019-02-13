Pensioner’s paper artwork is a cut above

Home » Nation

Depicted in a Chinese paper cut-out, a fat golden pig, decorated with colorful petals on its body and gold ingots on its back, is running to bring a string of ancient Chinese coins into a house.

“It’s specially designed for the Year of the Pig,” said Dong Junli, 66, who has been making Chinese paper-cuttings for almost 60 years.

“Start from the pig’s round head, and don’t forget its short tail and legs. It also has a pair of beautiful shining eyes.”

Within 10 minutes, two little fat pigs appear from the paper and old iron scissors in Dong’s hand.

“This pair of scissors was given to me by my mother,” she said. “I always saw her making paper-cuttings when I was little.”

Influenced by her mother, the then 7-year-old flower enthusiast Dong would pick up the scissors to imitate the flower images of her mother’s paper-cutting drafts and hang them on windows and doors.

“My neighbors joked that I would cut the paper as soon as I saw it,” she said.

In 1970, Dong was dispatched to a factory and worked as a mold fitter in north China’s Tianjin City. Drawing mechanical lines enhanced her skills of portraying paper-cutting drafts.

Dong also read many books on paper-cutting, woodcarving and stone-printing after work. After retiring due to poor health in 2000, Dong focused on paper-cutting. In 2007, a group of paper-cutting enthusiasts together with Dong formed a paper-cutting team, welcoming everyone from primary school students to 80-year-old seniors to take part every weekend.

In 2016, Dong opened a workshop and has since then immersed herself in the world of designing and making paper-cuttings.

In her less than 20-square-meter workshop, a variety of paper-cutting works in different sizes are placed on a shelf.

Some of them have been finished, while others are still simple lines with stapled pins waiting to be cut out.

Dong is now making efforts to innovate paper-cutting designs by studying drawing software.

She has managed to turn wedding photos and architecture designs into paper-cuttings which combine traditional paper-cutting elements with modern patterns, gaining popularity among youngsters.

“Making paper-cuttings is the happiest thing for me,” she said. “I will never stop creating paper-cutting designs in the hopes that more people can feel and understand the art and beauty of Chinese paper-cutting.”