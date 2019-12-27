People are the priority for holidays

Home » Nation

The Party and central government required safeguarding the wellbeing of people in difficulties during the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays in a document yesterday.

The Party committees and administrations at all levels should offer full and timely relief funds for people in dire poverty, according to the directive on the priorities of Party and government work during China’s most important national holidays, issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and State Council.

The directive asked for strengthened assistance to needy groups including poor senior people, people with disabilities and rural left-behind children, and improving the fight against wage defaults of migrant workers.

The directive stressed stable supply for commodities, especially pork supply, to satisfy the consumption demand in the upcoming holidays. It also required diverse cultural activities and high-quality cultural products to promote the fine traditions of the Chinese nation.

Transport authorities should be prepared for the upcoming busy travel season and public security agencies should strengthen patrols and checks to improve social security.

The directive reiterated the importance of production safety and required officials to strictly follow frugality rules.