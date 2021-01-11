People urged to avoid fest travel

Home » Nation

PEOPLE are being asked not to return to their hometowns for the Spring Festival next month as China plans to take more stringent epidemic prevention and control measures amid higher risks of COVID-19 contagion during this winter-spring period.

Efforts will be made to stagger travel and encourage online shopping during the holiday. The winter vacation schedule and commencement of the spring semester for schools will also be arranged carefully, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

Zeng called on people to stay where they live and work during the holiday to reduce personnel flow. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on February 12 this year.

The festival holiday will see more returnees from overseas, gatherings, and imports of cold-chain food and cargo, which will bring more challenges to epidemic prevention and control efforts, Zeng noted. To curb the epidemic in this winter-spring period, China will expand nucleic acid testing to a larger scale and increase regular testing frequency.

Greater efforts will be made in checks and control over illegal entries into the country.