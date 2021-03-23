The story appears on
March 23, 2021
Personal data rules for mobile apps released
Chinese authorities have issued a guideline banning mobile app providers from illegally collecting unnecessary personal information, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.
Mobile apps cannot deny users access to their services if they refuse to share unnecessary personal information, per the guideline.
The CAC did not name any app providers in particular but said the requirement was aimed at regulating their access to personal data and protecting the information of individuals.
Many app providers in China, especially on Android systems, require that users share non-essential information with them, such as picture albums or cameras, in order to access their services. Users who decline to share the information can be denied access.
The guideline specifies the scope of necessary personal information for 39 types of mobile apps. For example, it is essential for ride-hailing apps to have access to a user’s phone number, location and payment information.
In another example, it said online payment apps need the registered user’s phone number or other ID information, as well as the bank card numbers of both payer and payee. Instant messaging apps may collect personal information including a user’s mobile phone number, their messaging account and the accounts of their contacts.
The guideline takes effect on May 1.
