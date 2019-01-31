Phasing out ferries

Home » Nation

The opening of the Yibin Nanxi Yangtze Bridge yesterday marks the completion of another project to replace ferries with bridges and facilitate commuting across the Yangtze River. The bridge, 1,499 meters long and 30.5 meters wide, cost 650 million yuan (US$95 million) and took four years to build in the Nanxi District of Yibin City in Sichuan Province, local transportation authorities said. Before the bridge, ferries were a major means of transport. On a daily basis, ferries carried an average 4,000 to 5,000 people across the Yangtze River. Foggy weather frequently suspended ferry service in the winter, causing inconvenience.