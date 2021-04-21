The story appears on
Pilot fined, suspended over alcohol
A foreign captain for Sichuan Airlines who failed an alcohol test prior to a flight mission on March 31 has been fined 80,000 yuan (US$12,307) and suspended for six months, according to a report by Red Star News on Monday.
The name of the captain and the amount of alcohol detected in his blood are currently unknown.
“In order to ensure safety, all pilots are tested before flights,” an unnamed employee of Sichuan Airlines told Red Star News, a Chengdu-based news portal. “Flight missions of those violating regulations are canceled immediately, and they are replaced and punished.”
According to China’s Civil Aviation Administration, when alcohol is found in a breath test, pilots must be asked whether they have consumed alcohol. When that level surpasses 0.02g/210L, they are grounded immediately.
A Sichuan Airlines captain said in an interview in 2017 that according to company regulations, when flying ordinary routes, pilots cannot drink alcohol within eight hours of the flight’s departure.
