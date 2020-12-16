Pilot who attended wedding banquet tests positive

Home » Nation

A SICHUAN Airlines pilot, who has been confirmed as an imported COVID-19 case on Monday, had been to a large wedding banquet two days before his diagnosis, the Sichuan provincial health commission said yesterday.

The 26-year-old pilot landed in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on an international cargo flight from Los Angeles on November 29. He was then placed under quarantine in a designated location where he tested negative for coronavirus. He captained a flight between Chengdu and Jinan, Shandong Province, on December 9 and continued his quarantine until December 12, when he drove a car to a wedding banquet attended by 300 people in the city of Jiangyou in Sichuan.

He sought medical attention at the West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Monday where he tested positive for coronavirus via nucleic acid testing and was then diagnosed as a confirmed case on Monday night. Local authorities are screening the pilot’s contacts to locate further infections.

Meanwhile, health authorities in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said on Monday that the latest discovery of several asymptomatic cases was unrelated to previous COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

The health commission of Turpan City said that the genome analysis on the viral samples, collected from the four local asymptomatic carriers, suggested that the virus strain was different from those reported in previous outbreaks in the region’s Urumqi and Kashgar.

Ming Guofu, deputy head of the city’s health commission, said that as of Monday morning, the city completed the free nucleic acid testing for all residents in the district, and all of them have negative results except the four asymptomatic cases.