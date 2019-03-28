The story appears on
March 28, 2019
Plane diverted after sickness
A CHINA Eastern Airlines aircraft had to discharge tons of fuel and make a diverted landing in Beijing yesterday after a passenger felt uncomfortable following takeoff.
The aircraft, on a flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to London, dumped 39 tons of fuel to ensure a safe emergency landing, after the passenger suffered an accelerated heart beat, asthma and vomiting. The passenger was taken into the business cabin and two doctors who were passengers treated her. As the aircraft had been fully loaded for the long-haul international flight, the captain had to release the fuel to meet the jet’s maximum landing weight. The aircraft landed safely at Beijing Capital International Airport at 5:15pm and the passenger was taken to a hospital where she is in a stable condition.
