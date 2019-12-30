Advanced Search

December 30, 2019

Police crack down on illegal online payments

Source: Xinhua | December 30, 2019

Chinese police have cracked several cases of illegal online payments and busted several platforms engaged in the business, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The platforms, unlicensed for payment services, were found setting up their own payment channels, receiving the money paid by customers to businesses, and later settling the accounts with businesses with service charges of around 1 percent on average.

The platforms also became breeding grounds for gambling and pornographic material.

The ministry vowed to keep cracking down on such crimes and urged the public to better protect their personal information.

