The story appears on
Page A8
January 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Police hunt executives
Prosecutors have ordered the arrest of four former senior executives at subsidiaries of China’s largest distressed debt manager, China Huarong Asset Management Co, for suspected bribery.
Wang Pinghua, former chairman of Huarong Real Estate Co, Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Ltd, Guo Jintong, deputy general manager of Huarong International, and Zhao Zichun, deputy general manager of Huarong Guiyang Real Estate, are being sought on suspicion of taking bribes.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.