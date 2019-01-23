Police hunt executives

Home » Nation

Prosecutors have ordered the arrest of four former senior executives at subsidiaries of China’s largest distressed debt manager, China Huarong Asset Management Co, for suspected bribery.

Wang Pinghua, former chairman of Huarong Real Estate Co, Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Ltd, Guo Jintong, deputy general manager of Huarong International, and Zhao Zichun, deputy general manager of Huarong Guiyang Real Estate, are being sought on suspicion of taking bribes.