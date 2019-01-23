Advanced Search

January 23, 2019

Police hunt executives

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 January 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Prosecutors have ordered the arrest of four former senior executives at subsidiaries of China’s largest distressed debt manager, China Huarong Asset Management Co, for suspected bribery.

Wang Pinghua, former chairman of Huarong Real Estate Co, Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Ltd, Guo Jintong, deputy general manager of Huarong International, and Zhao Zichun, deputy general manager of Huarong Guiyang Real Estate, are being sought on suspicion of taking bribes.

