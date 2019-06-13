The story appears on
Page A6
June 13, 2019
Police seize opium
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have seized 62.76kg of opium at the border checkpoint of Qingshuihe Port. Locals had tipped the police off that drugs would possibly enter China through the port, so they intensified their efforts. On June 7, the police discovered two woven bags in a rubber tree plantation near the station. Twenty lots of opium, with a total weight of 62.76kg, were found in the bags. Located in the city of Lincang, the Qingshuihe checkpoint has seized 207.4kg of all kinds of drugs since the beginning of this year, thanks to tip-offs from locals.
