‘Policeman Chen’ app fights fraud

A NATIONAL anti-fraud mobile application has gone viral online and taken the top position of the App Store in China, following a policeman’s unique promotion on digital platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou.

The application, developed by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Public Security, debuted in March.

It is an official platform to help users prevent online fraud and crime with advice, tips and real case stories.

The policeman netizen, “Policeman Chen,” volunteered to promote the application through livestreaming and co-hosting rooms on Douyin and Kuaishou.

He often starts with “Have you downloaded the National Anti-fraud Center application?” Then he explains the meaning and functions of the app.

Policeman Chen links to various online broadcasters and influencers.

Some of them are cosplay characters such as Eunuch Yu Huatian and Monkey King Sun Wukong, who are well known in Chinese literature and history.

The broadcasters were surprised and frightened initially.

Then they became volunteers to promote anti-fraud app online, telling fans to download the application.

Sometimes, two different anti-fraud promotion broadcasters meet each other in one room online, creating a dramatic impact.

On Douyin, a co-host video between Policeman Chen and a cosplayer attracted 1.26 million likes and 167,000 comments.

And it has been forwarded 643,000 times.

“It’s beyond my imagination to see a serious topic in such an interesting way. I can’t forget the app name now,” said a Douyin user.

The anti-fraud application is now the top free app on the App Store in China, ahead of Douyin itself, WeChat and AliPay.

The app is both available on Apple’s iOS and Android platforms. It requires real identity registration to use it.

Online fraud is a serious problem. Policeman Chen wants to promote the application through “innovative methods” at weekends. He is a police officer in Qinhuangdao City in Hebei Province.

China has the world’s largest number of Internet and smartphone users.

In the first quarter, China’s biggest online security firm, 360, received 606 smartphone crime reports with each victim losing an average of 14,611 yuan (US$2,265).

Fraud is most common in finance, dating, online shopping and job-seeking services, through the use of leaked personal information, according to 360.

In August, China passed a national private information protection law, the country’s first, to prevent businesses collecting sensitive personal data and to crack down on crimes like online fraud and data theft. The law will take effect in November.