Polluted water moved

About 18,000 cubic meters of polluted water from the site of a deadly blast in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province has been transported to sewage treatment facilities of two nearby chemical factories for temporary storage.

The acidic wastewater was from a pit formed after the explosion. The polluted water was first neutralized with alkaline substances and then transported through pipelines to the facilities before being treated, according to the rescue headquarters. The headquarters said it would use lime to neutralize and solidify the acidic pollutants at the bottom of the pit. They will be treated as dangerous waste together with polluted soil. The explosion on March 21 killed 78 people and wounded hundreds in a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co.