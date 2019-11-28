PolyU to be cleared of dangerous materials

Home » Nation

POLICE will dispatch a security team to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University today to handle materials and offensive weapons at the campus, a local police officer told media yesterday.

Those dangerous materials pose a threat to public safety and order, said the official, adding some on-site evidence search missions will be conducted.

“With the cooperation of the PolyU, we believe that our action can be completed efficiently and the campus can be unsealed as soon as possible,” the officer said.

Earlier, a PolyU official confirmed there are no more protesters left on campus. The executive vice president of the university also revealed work was being done to re-open the school as soon as possible.

Also, Hong Kong’s Cross-Harbour Tunnel reopened yesterday after hundreds of people spent days to clear roads and repair damaged facilities of the main traffic artery. The tunnel had been forced to close for about two weeks due to rioters’ vandalism.

At 5am, the tunnel’s toll gate resumed operation at Hung Hom, Kowloon, with all vehicle lanes opened.

As traffic quickly increased, the tunnel returned to be as busy as usual. Buses were packed with commuters, and long tailbacks were spotted at the entrance of the tunnel.

It took about 100 hours for some 800 workers to clear and repair the channel.

Passengers welcomed the reopening. A man said that getting to work became an arduous journey during the past two weeks as he spent much longer time to change trains and buses and paid higher transport fare.

“It is irresponsible and irrational to destroy public facilities. Ordinary people had to suffer all the inconvenience and pay for the repair work,” he added.

A taxi driver said other cross-harbor channels were jammed with cars for the past two weeks, expecting that his income would return to the average level after the reopening of the tunnel.

The tunnel is the first tunnel in Hong Kong built underwater.