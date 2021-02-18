The story appears on
February 18, 2021
Poplar breakthrough
Chinese scientists have revealed Poplar trees’ regulation mechanism of rooting after cutting. The study was published in the journal New Phytologist. Rooting after cutting is key for the survival of fast-growing woods like Poplars, said Luo Keming with Southwest University, the corresponding author of the study. Previous studies knew little about the regulation mechanism of rooting after cutting. Experts said the study would improve the rooting ability of fast-growing trees such as Poplars.
