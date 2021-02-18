Advanced Search

February 18, 2021

Poplar breakthrough

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have revealed Poplar trees’ regulation mechanism of rooting after cutting. The study was published in the journal New Phytologist. Rooting after cutting is key for the survival of fast-growing woods like Poplars, said Luo Keming with Southwest University, the corresponding author of the study. Previous studies knew little about the regulation mechanism of rooting after cutting. Experts said the study would improve the rooting ability of fast-growing trees such as Poplars.

