The story appears on
Page A6
August 19, 2019
Free for subscribers
Popular program
The most-watched daily news program in China, called Xinwen Lianbo, has taken over the Chinese blogosphere after it broadcast a series of short commentary programs. On Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, the newscast, broadcast on China Central Television, was trending because of the vivid and humorous language of its segments sent audience ratings 26 percent up, the highest increase in nearly two decades. The program has attracted the younger audience, who are now binge-watching them online like Korean dramas.
