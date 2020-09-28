The story appears on
Page A2
September 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Positive China trend
DATA from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed a positive trend in the recovery and development of the tourism industry, with epidemic control measures in place.
In the second quarter, the number of tourists at the A-level tourist attractions across China rose by 158.7 percent compared with the previous quarter, while revenue grew 131.7 percent, Shan Gangxin, a ministry official, said at a press conference yesterday.
In the third quarter, the number of tourists at the A-level tourist attractions nationwide reached about 70 percent of the same period last year, while the numbers at some local tourist attractions were close to the same period last year.
