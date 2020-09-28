Advanced Search

September 28, 2020

Positive China trend

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 September 28, 2020 | Print Edition

DATA from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed a positive trend in the recovery and development of the tourism industry, with epidemic control measures in place.

In the second quarter, the number of tourists at the A-level tourist attractions across China rose by 158.7 percent compared with the previous quarter, while revenue grew 131.7 percent, Shan Gangxin, a ministry official, said at a press conference yesterday.

In the third quarter, the number of tourists at the A-level tourist attractions nationwide reached about 70 percent of the same period last year, while the numbers at some local tourist attractions were close to the same period last year.

Nation
