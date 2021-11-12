Positive cases linked to parcels from Hebei e-commerce firm

Home » Nation

AS online shoppers dig deep for the Double 11 shopping festival, Chinese authorities issued warnings about parcels being potentially contaminated with the coronavirus after a string of recent positive cases.

After three workers at a children’s clothing maker in north China’s Hebei Province were found to have the virus, authorities hundreds of kilometers away ordered people who had received — or even handled — packages from the company to get tested.

As of yesterday, Wang Xin in Jinan in Shandong Province has been quarantined at home for six days because of a parcel she had received from Haohui Ecommerce Co in Hebei Province’s Jinzhou city, Qilu Evening News reported.

Parcels from the children’s clothing manufacturer had to be disinfected and people who touched them were asked to get tested after workers of the factory tested positive for COVID-19.

Wang and her family members took nucleic acid testing on November 4 after receiving a phone call from her community and immediately began a seven-day home quarantine.

The family took the second round of tests after 24 hours and all the results came back negative.

Zhao Xiaosong in Jinan had a similar experience and also tested negative for the virus. Zhao said as their parcels were sent to the supermarket downstairs, supermarket staff have also been quarantined. The delivery man was also told to get the nucleic acid testing done.

A Changsha resident’s health code on the smartphone turned yellow after he dealt with a parcel. The person received an epidemic prevention reminder from the local CDC and was told to take nucleic acid tests and stay at home for monitoring.

The health commission in Guangxi, in China’s southeast, described the situation as a “COVID-related mail chain.”

Authorities from seven places in Hebei have issued notices on disinfection and control of packages sent from Haohui Ecommerce Co. Delivery services in Xinji, Jinzhou and Shenze cities have been halted.

Elsewhere, 33 people are under home quarantine and another 20 people are monitoring their health after a delivery company in Shaanxi’s Shiquan County handled 11 parcels from Haohui. Test results of 53 people and 26 environment samples were negative. Four express logistics sites are temporarily closed.

Officials in Inner Mongolia’s Erenhot told people not to shop from high-risk countries after several overseas parcels tested positive for the virus.