Power shortage hits northeast China

Home » Nation

THE State Grid Corporation of China said yesterday it would take comprehensive measures to ensure people had enough power and would seek to avoid power cuts.

The statement comes as a worsening power shortage, which has impacted manufacturers in key industrial hubs in the east and south for weeks, began spilling over into the residential sector in parts of the northeast.

State Grid, China’s dominant power distributor, said it will “go all out to fight the battle of guaranteeing power supply.”

It said it will strengthen the dispatching of power from the entire network, making sure that power from all generators is available.

It also said it will tap the power transmission potential of inter-regional networks, while improving its monitoring of electricity consumption and ensuring the needs of residential users.

China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage.

Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

The impact on homes and non-industrial users comes as night-time temperatures slip to near-freezing in China’s northernmost cities. The National Energy Administration has told coal and natural gas firms to ensure sufficient energy supplies to keep homes warm during winter.

Liaoning Province said power generation had declined significantly since July, and the supply gap widened to a “severe level” last week. It expanded power cuts from industrial firms to residential areas last week.

In Liaoyang City, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.

The city of Huludao told residents not to use high energy-consuming electronics like water heaters and microwave ovens during peak periods, and a resident of Harbin City in Heilongjiang Province said that many shopping malls were closing earlier than usual at 4pm.

Given the current power situation “the orderly use of electricity in Heilongjiang will continue for a period of time,” CCTV quoted the provincial economic planner as saying.

The power pinch has been affecting manufacturers in key industrial hubs on the eastern and southern coasts for weeks. Several key suppliers of Apple and Tesla halted production at some plants.

At least 15 Chinese companies have said in exchange filings that production had been disrupted by power curbs.