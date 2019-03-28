Preferential policies for Taiwanese on mainland

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesman yesterday expressed the mainland’s willingness to introduce more preferential policies for residents of Taiwan.

“We will continue to listen to the voices of compatriots in Taiwan and study what other measures we can introduce to benefit Taiwan and the people,” An Fengshan, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference in Beijing.

“We need to do everything we can to achieve this,” added An, noting that efforts will be made to ensure the 31 preferential measures already published are better implemented.

The 31 measures, unveiled by the office and the National Development and Reform Commission in February 2018, cover fields of industry, finance, taxation, land use, employment, education and health care, and are aimed at sharing the mainland’s development opportunities with Taiwan.

An spoke highly of the 36 measures unveiled by the Supreme People’s Court on Tuesday to provide judicial service for expanding integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

“The measures of the Supreme People’s Court have responded to the needs and concerns of Taiwan compatriots,” he said. “They demonstrated the resolution and sincerity of the judicial organs in doing practical work and resolving difficulties for Taiwan compatriots.”

Among the 36 measures, 12 of them are for fully ensuring litigation rights of Taiwanese, with nine providing them with quality judicial service, seven for further enhancing safeguard mechanism and eight for promoting cross-Strait judicial exchange.

An also said Taiwan compatriots overseas are naturally eligible for consular protection and assistance.

“We have always attached high importance to and safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots overseas,” An said, adding that the mainland has actively worked to provide consular protection and assistance for Taiwan compatriots overseas over the years.

They can seek consular protection and assistance through the hotline 12308, calling the embassies and consulates at their destinations, or using the mobile app of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and WeChat public account of its consular service, An said.

He also said that on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, city-to-city exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait hold broad prospects. A delegation from Taiwan’s Kaohsiung, led by Mayor Han Kuo-yu, is visiting Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Xiamen from Friday to today.

“Much has been accomplished in city-level exchanges and cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism, culture and education. A consensus has been reached to build city-to-city exchange platforms and a long-term exchange mechanism,” An said, adding that the exchanges and cooperation with Kaohsiung hold broad prospects.

“We welcome and support more cities across the Strait to enhance interaction on the basis of the 1992 Consensus and learn from each other so that Taiwan compatriots will have more sense of fulfillment and compatriots on both sides will enjoy increased interests and well-being,” An added.

Speaking of the criticism made by the Democratic Progressive Party and some “Taiwan independence” forces on the ongoing visit, An said the DPP administration’s obstruction and interference in cross-Strait city-level cooperation exposed their true motive to damage Taiwan compatriots’ interests and well-being for their own ends.