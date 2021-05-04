Pregnant antelopes migrating

Home » Nation

PREGNANT Tibetan antelopes have begun their annual migration to the heart of northwest China’s Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve to give birth, the reserve’s management bureau said yesterday.

A video clip released by the bureau showed the first group of 235 Tibetan antelopes passed the Qinghai-Tibet Highway via a special passage for animals on Sunday afternoon en route to Zonag Lake and other breeding areas in Hoh Xil.

Protection stations have been set up along the route, and measures such as temporary traffic control, patrols and a ban on honking have been put in place to ensure they reach their breeding spots undisturbed.

Every year, tens of thousands of the antelopes start their migration in May to give birth after mating in November or December, and return with their offspring in around August.

Under the first-class state protection in China, the once-endangered species is mostly found in Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.