Preparations start for legislative session

CHINA’S top legislature yesterday started a bimonthly session, making preparations for the upcoming annual legislative session in March.

Members of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee are meeting before the second annual session of the 13th NPC, scheduled to open next Tuesday.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, joined fellow lawmakers to deliberate the committee’s 2018 work report.

Lawmakers agree that the 13th NPC Standing Committee has been fully performing its functions as stipulated in the Constitution and the laws.

The NPC Standing Committee has “given full play to the role of their deputies by expanding the channel for opinions from the public, highlighted its foreign exchanges and had been enhancing its self-construction.”

They have agreed on submitting the work report to the upcoming second session of the 13th NPC for full review.

Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, briefed the meeting on the documents, including drafts of the agenda and the presidium and secretary-general name lists of the second annual session of the 13th NPC.

Two reports, focusing on pollution control and poverty relief, are also being deliberated at the two-day meeting.

Meanwhile, the flying of low, slow and small aerial vehicles around the upcoming annual sessions of China’s top legislative and political advisory bodies will be banned.

The ban, targeting aerial vehicles and balloons for sports, entertainment and advertising, will go into effect on Sunday and continue until the closing day.

The flying of such aerial vehicles for other purposes should first receive approval from the military and civil aviation authorities.

The ban covers light and ultralight airplanes, gliders, delta-wing airplanes, hot air balloons, drones and model airplanes.