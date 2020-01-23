President visits former leaders before Spring Festival

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders visited former senior leaders to extend Spring Festival greetings.

Xi, as well as other leaders, wished the former leaders a happy Spring Festival, good health and long lives.

The former leaders, including Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, received personal visits either from the current leaders or from their representatives.

The former leaders thanked them for visiting and spoke highly of the historic achievements made by the whole Party, military and Chinese people of all ethnic groups under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee.