Press cards of WSJ trio invalidated

Home » Nation

CHINA has revoked the press credentials of three journalists from the Wall Street Journal, citing the paper’s “racist-like” remarks on China and attacks on China’s media, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said yesterday.

The Journal carried a recent article by Walter Russell Mead who used the term “sick man” to describe China and smeared the efforts of the Chinese government and people on fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

The paper has so far neither made an official apology regarding the article nor informed the ministry of what it plans to do with the persons involved despite China’s solemn representation.

Such “racially discriminatory” headlines, according to Geng, betrayed journalistic ethics and tainted the real meaning of freedom of expression, “triggering indignation and condemnation among the Chinese people and the international community.”

“As such, it is decided that from today, the press cards of three WSJ journalists will be revoked,” he announced.