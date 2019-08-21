Pretty woman? No!

Home » Nation

Police in Hunan Province, have broken up a telecom and online fraud ring, detaining 138 suspects, who had disguised themselves as beautiful women to sell substandard products online. The police confiscated 108 computers and over 400 mobile phones involved in the case and had more than 400,000 yuan (US$56,600) frozen. The scammers, who disguised themselves as beautiful women, used social media platforms to establish romantic relationships online.