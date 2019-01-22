Prevent, defuse major risks for economic and social stability

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday told senior officials to strengthen their ability to prevent and defuse major risks to ensure sustained and healthy economic development and social stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee attended by senior provincial and ministerial officials.

In his speech, Xi analyzed and raised specific requirements on the prevention and defusion of major risks in areas including politics, ideology, economy, science and technology, society, the external environment, and Party building.

Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to pursue a holistic approach to national security and follow the requirements of the CPC Central Committee to ensure China’s political security.

He called for continuous efforts to strengthen the influence of the mainstream tone in public communication and guidance on public opinion, and accelerate the establishment of a system for integrated Internet management to promote a law-based cyberspace.

Priority should be given to strengthening ideological and political education among the young, building up their full confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics so as to nurture a generation of capable young people who are well prepared to join the socialist cause, Xi said.

China’s economy is generally in good shape while facing profound and complicated international and domestic changes, Xi said, adding that it is inevitable to come across challenges in pushing ahead with supply-side structural reform.

Noting the new and worrisome developments amid a generally steady economic operation, Xi called for maintaining strategic resolve by advancing growth in the right direction while being ever ready to determine and deal with potential major economic risks.

Efforts should be made to balance stabilizing growth and guarding against risks, Xi stressed.

It is necessary to introduce a long-term mechanism to maintain the sound development of the real estate market in a steady manner, he said.

Market sentiment analysis should be strengthened, evaluations should be made for impact of new policies on the financial markets, public expectations should be better guided, and market monitoring and regulation coordination should be enhanced to address risks timely, he said.

Xi called for concrete measures to make financing for micro, small and medium-sized firms easier and affordable, and to stabilize and support employment.

Effective steps should be taken to stabilize employment, the financial market, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations to keep economic growth within a reasonable range, Xi said.