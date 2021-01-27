The story appears on
January 27, 2021
Primitive water ruins discovered
Chinese archeologists have found the ruins of an ancient urban water system from the Shang Dynasty (1,600-1,046 BC) in central China’s Henan Province. It is believed to be the earliest urban water system in the dynasty.
The water system is part of the Yanshi ruins, an ancient city discovered by archeologists in 1983. The city, spreading over about 2 square kilometers, was built in three layers — the big city, the small city and the city palace.
“The internal water system was mainly used for drainage, and the external water system included a moat and two river courses,” said Chen Guoliang, an archeologist with Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and leader of the archeological team at Yanshi ruins.
The internal and external systems were connected, which not only facilitated drainage and prevented waterlogging, but also landscaped the palace with a water surface area of nearly 3,000 square meters.
Archeologists also confirmed that there were at least two east-west ditches in the small city, which they speculate were dug during different periods.
