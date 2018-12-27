Probe after 3 students die in lab explosion

Home » Nation

Three students were killed in a laboratory blast at a Beijing university yesterday, the city’s fire department said, in an accident that blew out windows and left the building a blackened shell.

“There was an explosion at the experimental site during a scientific research experiment on wastewater treatment in the Environmental Engineering Laboratory,” the Beijing Fire Department said.

“The accident caused the death of three students.”

The incident happened just after 9:30am at the Beijing Jiaotong University in the western part of the city.

A video posted by the People’s Daily showed blown-out windows and blackened buildings around a courtyard, with trees and ground covered in firefighting foam.

Images on social media showed plumes of dark smoke billowing from low-rise buildings as firefighters fought to contain the blaze.

Students could be seen wearing face masks and complaining of an acrid smell.

Some 30 fire engines were sent to the scene, and it took nearly an hour to get the blaze under control. Local authorities have launched an investigation.