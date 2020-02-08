Probe after hero doctor’s death

Home » Nation

THE China National Supervisory Commission will send a task force to Wuhan, epicenter of the current virus outbreak, to investigate issues involving Dr Li Wenliang, who died early yesterday after being infected with the new coronavirus strain, it said on its website.

The team will carry out an “all-around” probe following leads provided by the public regarding Dr Li, it said.

Dr Li, 34, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, passed away at 2:58am at the hospital despite all-out efforts after getting infected with the novel coronavirus, the hospital said in a statement on its Weibo account, adding that it was deeply saddened.

The Wuhan government also mourned Li. The city’s Human Resources and Social Security Bureau concluded that Li died from work-related injury and will be compensated by relevant insurance totaling over 800,000 yuan (US$114,000) for funeral and other expenses.

‘SARS-like’ virus

Dr Li was among eight people who were reprimanded by Wuhan police for “spreading false information online that patients were diagnosed with a ‘SARS-like’ virus,” according to an announcement by Wuhan police on January 29.

Dr Li had said in a WeChat group of his classmates that “seven people have been confirmed with a ‘SARS-like’ virus” in order to alert other doctors on December 30. Police confronted Li and issued him a letter of reprimand on January 3, he said on Weibo.

He also posted a copy of the letter which urged him to stop his violation immediately. After that, he went back to work as normal.

Dr Li developed symptoms, such as cough and fever, on January 10, was hospitalized on January 12 and confirmed infected on February 1 after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to his Weibo posts.

“I will cooperate during treatment and try to get better soon,” Dr Li said on Weibo on January 31.