The story appears on
Page A9
November 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Probe into road crash that killed 7 in Jilin
Seven people were killed and another seven injured yesterday in a road accident in northeast China’s Jilin Province, according to local transport and health departments.
The accident happened about 3pm in the southeastern suburbs of the city of the provincial capital Changchun, when a minibus on a road from the downtown area to Shuangyang District collided with a concrete truck.
As of about 6pm yesterday, seven people were dead and the seven injured had been sent to hospital.
Investigations are continuing.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.