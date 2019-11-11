Probe into road crash that killed 7 in Jilin

Home » Nation

Seven people were killed and another seven injured yesterday in a road accident in northeast China’s Jilin Province, according to local transport and health departments.

The accident happened about 3pm in the southeastern suburbs of the city of the provincial capital Changchun, when a minibus on a road from the downtown area to Shuangyang District collided with a concrete truck.

As of about 6pm yesterday, seven people were dead and the seven injured had been sent to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.