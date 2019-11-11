Advanced Search

November 11, 2019

Probe into road crash that killed 7 in Jilin

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Seven people were killed and another seven injured yesterday in a road accident in northeast China’s Jilin Province, according to local transport and health departments.

The accident happened about 3pm in the southeastern suburbs of the city of the provincial capital Changchun, when a minibus on a road from the downtown area to Shuangyang District collided with a concrete truck.

As of about 6pm yesterday, seven people were dead and the seven injured had been sent to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

