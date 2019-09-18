Promoting Mandarin

Home » Nation

A weeklong campaign has been launched in China to promote Mandarin, the China Education Daily reported yesterday.

The campaign launched on Monday, the 22nd of its kind, is themed on celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. When specifying requirements for this year’s campaign, the national Minister of Education Chen Baosheng called for efforts to realize the goal of popularizing the use of Mandarin by next year. He also called for giving full play to the role of the language in poverty alleviation.