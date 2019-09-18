The story appears on
Page A6
September 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Promoting Mandarin
A weeklong campaign has been launched in China to promote Mandarin, the China Education Daily reported yesterday.
The campaign launched on Monday, the 22nd of its kind, is themed on celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. When specifying requirements for this year’s campaign, the national Minister of Education Chen Baosheng called for efforts to realize the goal of popularizing the use of Mandarin by next year. He also called for giving full play to the role of the language in poverty alleviation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.