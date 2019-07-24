The story appears on
Page A6
July 24, 2019
Promoting football
China plans to build 29,000 school football fields by 2020 in a move to promote the sport among young people, an education official said yesterday. The number of fields in China is still very small, said Wang Dengfeng, a senior official of the Ministry of Education. By September last year, schools across the country had about 120,000 football fields, including for five-a-side, seven-a-side and standard football games. “Even if we count fields of all sizes, each school with a minimum of 300 students has an average of only 0.5 football fields,” he said.
