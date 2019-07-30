Promoting rural tourism

Home » Nation

China has announced its first list of key tourist destinations in the country’s rural areas, which consists of 320 villages across the country, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Sunday. The Agricultural Bank of China plans to grant the key rural tourism destinations, selected by the ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission, a total credit line of 100 billion yuan (US$14.5 billion) in the next five years. The decision was announced during a rural tourism conference.