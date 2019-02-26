Prosecutors vow to fight IPR fraud

Home » Nation

China’s procuratorates approved the arrest of more than 5,000 suspects for infringing intellectual property rights in 2018, while prosecuting more than 8,000.

Procuratorates across the country supervised the handling of 10 major cases on the infringement of trademark rights and joined with central departments in supervising the handling of 22 other cases.

They also oversaw law-enforcement agencies transfer more than 300 criminal cases on IPR infringement and oversaw public security agencies file nearly 200 such cases, preventing improper handling of cases, said Zheng Xinjian, a prosecutor with the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

In 2019, procuratorates will continue to strengthen judicial protection of IPR and further serve the country’s coordinated regional development, Zheng said.