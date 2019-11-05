The story appears on
Page A8
November 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Protecting app users
CHINA has launched a special rectification action on apps’ infringement of users’ rights in the information and communication sector, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said yesterday. The rectification action, lasting about two months, was targeted at apps’ service providers and distribution service providers, with a focus on the illegal harvesting and use of personal information, as well as unreasonably asking for users’ permission and obstructing the cancellation of users’ accounts. China has been stepping up its efforts to tighten regulations that prevent illegal data leakage and abuse.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.