Protecting app users

CHINA has launched a special rectification action on apps’ infringement of users’ rights in the information and communication sector, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said yesterday. The rectification action, lasting about two months, was targeted at apps’ service providers and distribution service providers, with a focus on the illegal harvesting and use of personal information, as well as unreasonably asking for users’ permission and obstructing the cancellation of users’ accounts. China has been stepping up its efforts to tighten regulations that prevent illegal data leakage and abuse.