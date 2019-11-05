Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

November 5, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Protecting app users

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 5, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA has launched a special rectification action on apps’ infringement of users’ rights in the information and communication sector, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said yesterday. The rectification action, lasting about two months, was targeted at apps’ service providers and distribution service providers, with a focus on the illegal harvesting and use of personal information, as well as unreasonably asking for users’ permission and obstructing the cancellation of users’ accounts. China has been stepping up its efforts to tighten regulations that prevent illegal data leakage and abuse.

 

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿