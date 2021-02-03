The story appears on
Page A10
February 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Protection of the Great Wall raised
Authorities have boosted protection for sections of the Great Wall in northwest China’s Gansu Province.
In recent years, they have pumped about 600 million yuan (US$93 million) of funds into the preservation of the existing wall sections in Gansu, with more than 30 protection projects implemented, said Ma Yuping, with the provincial cultural heritage bureau.
Landmarks stand in key sites, and fences are in place to keep away frequent human activities that cause damage to the Great Wall.
The length of the Great Wall sections in Gansu stands at 3,654 kilometers, the second longest in the country.
Meandering along mountain ridges across northern China, the Great Wall was built between the 3rd century BC and the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The existing sections mostly date from the Ming Dynasty, with the Ming Wall measuring over 8,800km. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consisting of many interconnected walls, traversing several provinces and cities.
Due to human destruction and natural weathering, some parts of the Great Wall have collapsed or been damaged.
Over the years, China has put ever greater effort into protecting it, including measures like establishing the Great Wall protection and renovation base and blacklisting visitors who cause damage.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.